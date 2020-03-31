BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Since mid-March, seamstress Cindy Berry has been making masks as the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded. There’s a face mask shortage, especially for those in the medical field.

Berry has a team of about 20 people volunteering their time to get the fabric, ship the masks, and sew. Here’s what you should know about the handmade masks:

Each mask has three payers of fabric.



Berry and her team sew for about 10 hours a day.



The homemade masks are free.



They rely on donations to get operations going.



To request masks, email maskupbrevard@gmail.com .