BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Since mid-March, seamstress Cindy Berry has been making masks as the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded. There’s a face mask shortage, especially for those in the medical field.

Berry has a team of about 20 people volunteering their time to get the fabric, ship the masks, and sew. Here’s what you should know about the handmade masks:

  1. Each mask has three payers of fabric.

  2. Berry and her team sew for about 10 hours a day.

  3. The homemade masks are free.

  4. They rely on donations to get operations going.

  5. To request masks, email maskupbrevard@gmail.com.

 

 

 