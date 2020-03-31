ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – One local catering company is cooking up a new idea in order to save its business.

“We’re looking at it as a bridge right now. We don’t know what it’s going to mean in the future," Mark Leggett said.

Arthur’s Catering out of Altamonte Springs launched a meal delivery service, charging $55 to $75 for meals meant for four to six people. There is a nominal delivery fee based on location. Meals can also be picked up between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

It's a venture that Arthur's CEO and owner Leggett hopes will replace about five percent of their business but allow them to survive through the crisis.

BOOM TO BUST

Three decades ago, the UCF grad started the catering company, located off Sunshine Lane in Altamonte Springs. They were soon a big name in the Orlando food service scene, catering upwards of 250 weddings per year, alongside corporate events and fundraisers.

“Business has been great. Orlando has grown, we’re grown along with Orlando," he said. “Everything changed about two weeks ago.”

That was the time when the pandemic prompted officials to nix large social gatherings in order to mitigate the virus's spread.

Leggett watched as Arthur's busy calendar went up in smoke: 100 events booked for April and May down to zero. The company no longer had hours for the part-time workers.

The owner then made the difficult decision to lay off a majority of his staff, slimming 180 people down to 16.

"I cried for three days and our employees cried," he said. "I think they cried not just because they were losing their job, but were going to be separated from their family.”

“It’s heartbreaking. I was in tears when I found out what was happening and it’s making me choke up now. We’ve got an amazing team," said Jennifer Boehme, one of 16 employees who kept their job at the company.

“We have some people who have been with us for over 20 years. Some that were brand new...I had just hired probably five or six people two weeks prior.”

NEW IDEA



But, instead of shuttering the business, Arthur's pivoted.

Hunkered down in a "command center" within their office space, the team came up with a concept, menus and launched a new website in a 24-hour period, Leggett said.

In the first week, the company served up 200 meals. Leggett himself even delivered some orders to people's homes.

"People have been raving about it, we're excited about that. We're getting lots of comments on social media," he said. "I feel like it's keeping up connected with our clientele and the community."

Boehme said that the remaining employees were quick to jump in in any way they could. For her, that meant venturing into the kitchen, throwing on gloves and helping to prepare the meal kits for the deliveries.

“Our chefs are normally the ones that are in here," she said, with a laugh. "We’re learning something new every day as we do it."

They're also ensuring that laid off staff members remain connected. On Monday, the catering company held their usual "Martini Monday" via Zoom conference, sharing concerns and thoughts about the pandemic. On Tuesday, Arthur's doled out free meals to all employees for pick-up.

“We’re a family, we are a tight-knit family and we’re all in this together," Boehme said. “We're going to be back. We’re going to be stronger than ever.”​

“I feel like we’ll persevere, we’ll have more character and come back stronger. That’s what we’re preparing for right now. What we’re doing right now is to prepare for that time," Leggett said.