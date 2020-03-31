LAKE MARY, Fla. – While school is out because of the coronavirus pandemic, we know the learning never stops as most school districts across the Central Florida area are gearing up for long distance learning.

Bethany Bloomdahl teaches math at Greenwood Lakes Middle

She strives to make math easier for her students

Bloomdahl has sign encouraging students to not give up

Before classes were canceled, we visited a Seminole County math instructor's classroom to see why she's being called the ultimate problem solver.

Bethany Bloomdahl is always looking for a way to make math easier for her Greenwood Lakes Middle School students to understand. It's why she was nominated as an A+ Teacher.

She has a sign in her classroom encouraging her students not to give up.

Bloomdahl, or "Ms. B" as her students call her, teaches algebra I honors and geometry honors.

"I tell them I don't expect them when they get older to make an equation and graph... but that we're teaching them to think logically," she said.

She explained who inspired her to teach.

"I come from a family of educators. My grandparents. My parents as well. My mom was a guidance counselor for 40 years. So she's amazing,” Bloomdahl said.

Bloomdahl is a product of Seminole County Public Schools. She graduated from Lyman High School and says this is home.

"I've had some really good teachers that are still teaching. I've also had some students who have actually inspired me, and they're actually now teachers."

She chuckled as she added, "So I'm old."

In all seriousness, Bloomdahl says the bottom line is: "If you can build the relationships with the kids and show them that you know what they're capable of doing and encourage them, then they're going to perform a little bit better."