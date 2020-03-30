President Donald Trump has extended the national coronavirus social distancing guidelines through April 30.

Trump extends coronavirus social distancing guidelines

The guidelines now run through April 30

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Florida nears 5,000

The president's initial 15-day guidelines were set to expire on Monday.

"We can expect that by June 1st, we'll be well on our way to recovery," Trump said Sunday.

This comes as over 100,000 people in the United States have coronavirus and over 2,000 people have died.

"Each one of us continues to do our part social distancing, avoiding groups of more than 10, using a drive thru at local restaurants, avoiding unnecessary travel," Vice President Mike Pence said.

White House health officials said the data shows the guidelines extension is important to American health.

"You have the virus going up and you have the decision to mitigate going up, but the decision this mitigation process till the end of April I think was a wise and prudent decision," said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the Coronavirus Task Force.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Florida are nearing 5,000.

Orange and Osceola counties are both under stay at home orders. County officials want residents to stay home as much as possible unless it's for essential reasons like going to the doctor or grocery shopping.

The Florida Department of Health says public health is everyone's responsibility: social distance, wash your hands often, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, cover coughs and sneezes, and clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces.

Pence said if we all do our part to follow these rules, the day we see the other side of the virus, will come quicker.

"While there are challenges in the weeks ahead, there is hope," Pence said.

The stay at home order in Orange County and in Osceola County is in effect until April 9.

We've reached out to both counties to see if the extended national guidelines will impact us locally.