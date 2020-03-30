ORLANDO, Fla. — Class was in virtual session for thousands of students across Central Florida Monday, although some struggled with technical issues.

Most of the school districts that started distancing learning Monday acknowledged reports that students were dealing with connectivity and/or program issues. Some of the districts blamed the issue on the sudden influx of students to the virtual software programs.

Schools have moved to distance learning until at least April 15, per the Florida governor's order.

The emphasis is on digital learning, but some rural areas do not have as widespread access to internet at home. Districts have delivered paper materials as needed.

Parents are being told their kids should plan for 30 to 45 minutes of instruction, per class.

Some lessons will be self-paced. Others will be live, online. At least one school district, Orange County Public Schools, says it will track attendance by student log-ins.

Most students in Orange County had district-issued Chromebooks before the coronavirus spread, paid for by a county tax initiative. This school year saw the addition of 140,000 more laptops for students.

Other districts have had to play catchup with getting laptops to students to meet the online learning demand.

In Lake County, the district has about 31,500 Chromebooks for students to use at home and a new shipment will supply around 6,000 more, according to school officials.

Parents with computers are asked to let their kids use them for schoolwork, so the district’s supply can stretch even further.

Seminole County has limited its laptop handouts to families whose kids are in the free or reduced lunch program and do not already have a laptop, pointing to “ limited resources .”

Some 30,000 children there come from low-income families .

All across the board, districts are handing out paper materials to students with limited or no internet access.

Statements on Technical Issues from Central Florida School Districts

NOTE: Sumter County began distance learning last week. Marion County starts distance learning on Wednesday.

BREVARD COUNTY:

UPDATE 1 of 2: Some families and teachers had difficulty logging into FOCUS and Launchpad today. Our Educational Technology Team has been working to open up access. The situation will continue to improve as the day goes on, so we encourage you to keep trying to log on. — Brevard Schools (@BrevardSchools) March 30, 2020 UPDATE 2 of 2: We appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility as we work through these anticipated issues and delays. The system should be running much smoother moving forward. — Brevard Schools (@BrevardSchools) March 30, 2020

FLAGLER COUNTY:

It's been a great start to Virtual Learning as we get used to this new, virtual reality. We are aware a few apps have had some tech difficulties statewide. Our teachers, administrators, students and families are doing a great job being flexible and keeping that positive attitude. pic.twitter.com/81akzFGyX0 — Flagler Schools (@FlaglerSchools) March 30, 2020

LAKE COUNTY:

Edgenuity/Odysseyware is aware of the connectivity issues we have all been experiencing, and they are busy working to resolve the problems. Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/P8qciUNf2v — Lake County Schools (@lakeschools) March 30, 2020

ORANGE COUNTY:

OCPS Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says they had 50,000 log ins at 8:45 this morning, says patience is needed when it comes to the online learning systems as hundreds of thousands of students access these sites @MyNews13 #N13COVID19 — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) March 30, 2020 OCPS Superintendent says its IT dept wants people having issues with virtual learning today to first attempt turning computer off, turning computer back on @MyNews13 #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6dB6jVnTNk — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) March 30, 2020

OSCEOLA COUNTY:

Please be aware that Microsoft is experiencing world-wide performance issues with the Teams platform, and we have been assured that Microsoft is working as quickly as possible to resolve these performance challenges. pic.twitter.com/QftgrMj3ZQ — Osceola Schools (@Osceolaschools) March 30, 2020

SEMINOLE COUNTY:

Important numbers to assist our families with connectivity and other issues. pic.twitter.com/EAtyD9C84H — Walt Griffin (@walt_griffin) March 30, 2020

