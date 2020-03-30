ORLANDO, Fla. — Class was in virtual session for thousands of students across Central Florida Monday, although some struggled with technical issues.
Most of the school districts that started distancing learning Monday acknowledged reports that students were dealing with connectivity and/or program issues. Some of the districts blamed the issue on the sudden influx of students to the virtual software programs.
Schools have moved to distance learning until at least April 15, per the Florida governor's order.
The emphasis is on digital learning, but some rural areas do not have as widespread access to internet at home. Districts have delivered paper materials as needed.
Parents are being told their kids should plan for 30 to 45 minutes of instruction, per class.
Some lessons will be self-paced. Others will be live, online. At least one school district, Orange County Public Schools, says it will track attendance by student log-ins.
Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.
Most students in Orange County had district-issued Chromebooks before the coronavirus spread, paid for by a county tax initiative. This school year saw the addition of 140,000 more laptops for students.
Other districts have had to play catchup with getting laptops to students to meet the online learning demand.
In Lake County, the district has about 31,500 Chromebooks for students to use at home and a new shipment will supply around 6,000 more, according to school officials.
Parents with computers are asked to let their kids use them for schoolwork, so the district’s supply can stretch even further.
Seminole County has limited its laptop handouts to families whose kids are in the free or reduced lunch program and do not already have a laptop, pointing to “limited resources.”
Some 30,000 children there come from low-income families.
All across the board, districts are handing out paper materials to students with limited or no internet access.
Statements on Technical Issues from Central Florida School Districts
NOTE: Sumter County began distance learning last week. Marion County starts distance learning on Wednesday.
