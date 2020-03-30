STATE — Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis welcomed a new little girl into the Sunshine State and the world.
Casey DeSantis announced via Twitter that little Mamie is 7 pounds and 4 ounces and was also welcomed by her sister Madison and brother Mason.
Last September, the governor announced that she was expecting her third child.
Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mamie to the world. At 7 lbs 4 oz she was the smallest of the bunch, but she is already holding her own. Madison and Mason are so excited for their new baby sister! pic.twitter.com/R4kgx9a8Ii— Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) March 30, 2020