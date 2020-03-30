SPENCER - A Central Massachusetts company is stepping up to help protect healthcare workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

FLEXcon in Spencer makes coated and laminated films for products like identification labels.

Chairman Neil McDonough says they received a call from a healthcare worker, asking for help because hospitals are running low on personal protective equipment.

Within two days, using materials they already had in house, FLEXcon produced face shields for use by medical professionals.

The first 1,000 faceshields were donated to UMass Memorial Healthcare.

FLEXcon Chairman Neil McDonough said, "The feedback we got from them, we went back and made some modifications. So far we've made 30,000 shields and given them to seven hospitals, mostly in Worcester County, but going as far as Mass. General and Baystate, as well. Also, some first responders."

McDonough said they will be transitioning to making face shields and selling them to try to help fill the current gap in personal protective equipment.