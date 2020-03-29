WORCESTER - The spread of the coronavirus has taken its toll on businesses of all types, and a funeral parlor in Worcester says it has made significant changes to their operations.

Peter Stefan of Graham, Putnam and Mahoney says they've had to limit the amount of people who come in and see their loved ones when they pass. The funeral parlor has also taken precautions by handing out rubber gloves to visitors, supplying hand sanitizer, and even purchasing a temperature gun to make sure no one who enters has a fever.

"When people come in, we'll take their temperature. Wash your hands, put on rubber gloves and touch nothing or anybody. You want to shake hands, you're shaking hands with rubber gloves," Stefan said.

Stefan has other concerns though. He said unattended deaths are now a danger to first responders and his personnel when they to go to get a dead body. He said they don't know if they have the virus. In a letter, the state's Department of Public Health says there will be no inspection of any deceased bodies prior to burial or cremation.

"Other than the EMTs, no other medical physician or medical examiner has seen that body. I'm of a firm belief that anybody who dies as an unattended death, there should be a minimum of a toxicology test. Bodies have to be identified," Stefan said. "You have to see if the person in the cremation box is a 'Jane Doe' or a 'John Doe'. And the crematory people shouldn't be subjected to it."

Stefan says his other major concern is the city not having a medical examiner's office and he hopes legislators in the area can look into bringing an office to Worcester.