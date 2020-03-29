SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- During this time when many of us are feeling isolated, one Church in Seminole County is trying to spread joy and fellowship in a creative way.

The Foundry Church offering drive-thru services

Church also live-streaming on Sundays from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Located at 1491 E State Rd 434, Winter Springs

Like most of us, Pastor Seth Cain of the Foundry Church is having to find new ways to do his job.

"We typically do a live stream, but we've had to rethink what that looks like based on people not being here at all," he said.

Cain has been the pastor at The Foundry Church in Winter Springs for six years.

Normally on Sundays, he leads the service with joy and fellowship filling the church. But now with the coronavirus, the seats are empty and many of the church's members are staying safe at home.

Stuck inside and not able to spend time with one another -- Cain says the feeling of isolation can creep in.

“I acknowledge the difficulty, the hurt and the pain and the suffering, but also, I think part of what we do is provide a bit of hope or joy in the middle of that,” Cain said.

And in the age of social distancing, Cain is providing the joy to go.

He's set up a drive-thru in front of the church. Anyone who wants to drive-thru for prayer, communion, coffee, conversation, or all of the above, is welcome. And you don't have to be a member to come by.

“To have a snippet of your reality and coming to church and seeing familiar faces and smiles -- and you can get the coffee and you can get the communion and you can get the prayer,” member Elizabeth Bagley said.

It's all about maintaining community while keeping a safe distance.

Cain said he's talked to people who want to discuss deep issues and others who are looking to prayer for protection during this time.

"Whatever you’re dealing with, wherever your’e coming from, we want to help maintain some semblance of connection because it’s so vital to our humans,” Cain expressed.

The Foundry Church is also offering live-streaming services on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.