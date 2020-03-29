Workers for the grocery delivery app, Instacart, are planning an emergency strike on Monday, according to a report from the Washington Post.

Organizers of the strike say they want hazard pay, better protections from the coronavirus, and a default tip set at 10 percent.

Some of the workers say they haven't been provided with any hand sanitizer or other protections while they shop for groceries. Organizers say the strike will last until Instacart agrees to their terms.

So far, the company has said it will provide bonuses for in-store shoppers, shift leads, and site managers will extend the 14-day benefit by 30 days for those diagnosed with COVID-19 or in quarantine.