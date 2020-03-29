As a way to promote COVID-19 safety for employees and customers, everyone in America can get a free Doritos Locos taco at Taco Bell on Tuesday, March 31.

All drive-thru guests will receive a free beef nacho cheese Doritos Loco taco. There's no purchase necessary.

The company is also donating $1 million to the national campaign aimed at ending childhood hunger, No Kid Hungry

Taco Bell anticipates to hand out at least 1 million tacos. The offer is good only while supplies last.

There are three Taco Bell locations in Worcester on Grafton St., Park Ave and Lincoln St.

Photo credit: Taco Bell/Facebook