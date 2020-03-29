ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is setting up more checkpoints along its highways to screen travelers coming from coronavirus hot spots like New York.

On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a checkpoint would be set up at the state line on Interstate 95. This would be in addition to the previously announced checkpoint on Interstate 10 to screen travelers from Louisiana.

Travelers entering the state from hot spots would be required to fill out a traveler form and provide data such as contact information and trip details, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The checkpoints are the latest attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Just last week DeSantis issued an executive order requiring people arriving on flights from the New York tri-state area to quarantine for 14 days.