MAITLAND, Fla. – The Enzian Theater, which closed on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is finding a different way to offering indie films.

The Maitland movie theater has partnered with distributors to release films on-demand, with a percentage of the money going toward the theaters.

Saint Francis was the first film to be offered on the new Enzian on Demand. Since then other films have been made available, including Bacurau, The Whistlers, Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band.

The movies, which cost about $12 to rent, can be viewed using streaming devices like Amazon Firestick, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

Many major studios have mad bigger budget films available on-demand early because of movie theater closures nationwide. Releases have included The Invisible Man, Onward, Just Mercy and The Hunt.

To see what movies are being offered by the Enzian, visit enzian.org.