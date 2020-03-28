While many events are currently on hold across the nation, one you may not think of, fundraisers, are also postponed for many non-profits right now. One of those most impacted by coronavirus restrictions is St. Baldrick's — which funds lifesaving childhood cancer research and the impact in New York is major, but there are still ways you can help.

"We don't have a benefactor who is able to bankroll the operations of the foundation and write all the grant checks," said Kathleen Ruddy, the CEO of St. Baldrick's Foundation. "It's raised in fives, 10s, 20s, 100s and sometimes bigger amounts from people from all walks of life."

March is typically the organization's top fundraising month, Ruddy says, but this year, St. Baldrick's was forced to postpone 62 events across the state of New York due to coronavirus.

"​Last year in Albany we raised $129,000 and this year so far, we've raised $51,000 in the Capital Region," said Ruddy.

Overall, the state has raised just a little more than half of what it raised last year — $1.5 million versus last year's $3.3 million. You may think, 'It's only March,' but the foundation awards critical grants for research in June, which is why March is typically its most important fundraising month.

"What's interesting with kids with cancer is that they are often, through the course of their treatment, participating in research," Ruddy said. "Because more than 90 percent of kids in the U.S. are on clinical trials and we support every single clinical trial rolled out by a group called the Children's Oncology Group. It's a network of 200 hospitals that treat kids with cancer that all work together."

This means the funds raised support the sharing of those clinical trials and their outcomes by all of those hospitals, including here at home. While you may not be personally affected by childhood cancer, Ruddy says she hopes the concerns many of us are facing at home with coronavirus, will come full circle.

"We're all questioning, 'Where is it safe to go? Who can I interact with? Can I hug my sibling? Is it safe to play outside?'" Ruddy said. "All of those questions kids with cancer and their families live with every single day."

Ruddy says she understands it may be hard to make a donation right now, especially if you're out of work, but she says there are other ways to help.

"If you can help us spread the word, if you can volunteer and reach out to friends who are in a position to give a little something — if all of us do a little — we can aggregate that to do a lot for kids with cancer," Ruddy said. "Because while we will get through coronavirus, we want to make sure it doesn't cripple the research pipeline that kids with cancer are depending upon."

Ruddy says one of those ways to help is by hosting a "virtual" head-shaving event, while everyone is quarantined. Ruddy says you can set up a link for donations on St. Baldrick's website, or a Facebook Fundraiser for St. Baldrick's. If you choose Facebook, the social media site actually pays all of the administrative fees on the fundraiser, so the organization doesn't have to.

If you're not up for shaving your head, Ruddy says there are a list of other ideas you can use to fundraise on their website. Right now, the organization's events are postponed until May, and they're hoping they'll be able to hold them ahead of their June grant awarding.