BOONE, N.C. -- A small business owner in Boone says she is struggling after being forced to close due to the coronavirus.

Sassy and Company hair salon owner Regina Ross says she tried to keep her business open as long as possible because she was worried about the future.

Her business is now closed down however, and she was denied unemployment. Ross says with no end in sight, she is worried about what could happen.

She is hoping small businesses can work together to support each other, and the community members could help as well.

Ross says buying gift cards or paying for services in advance could help them get through this time.

"I have faith that we will come out of this on the upper hand stronger. We just have to work together, we have to know that our locals, our clients, our customers have been loyal to us in the past​," said Ross.

Sassy and Co. hair salon has been open in Boone for 11 years.