ORLANDO, Fla. – More TSA officers at Orlando International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus, officials confirmed Saturday.

The number of agents with COVID-19 has risen to seven, Chief Executive Officer for Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Phil Brown said during a coronavirus briefing.

All are in quarantine, Brown said.

Security checkpoints at the airport remain fully staffed and rigorous cleaning measures continue.

Earlier in the week, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order requiring anyone who travels to Florida from New York or New Jersey self-isolate for two weeks once entering the state.

On Saturday, Orange County’s coronavirus cases reached 206, including an 11-month-old child.