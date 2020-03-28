ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An infant in Orange County has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said during a briefing Saturday.

The 11-month-old is now the second child in the county to be infected with the virus. On Thursday, health officials announced that a 9-year-old had coronavirus.

The median age of those infected is 47 and there have been four deaths in the county.

The news comes as the number of confirmed cases in the county rose to 206. A number of testing sites have opened in Central Florida in recent days.

Orange County mayor Jerry Demings urged residents to stay home and to follow the county mandate.

As of Saturday afternoon, Florida had 3,763 confirmed cases of coronavirus.