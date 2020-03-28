GREENSBORO, N.C. – People across the country have been scrambling to buy fresh meats and produce, leaving shelves empty at grocery stores. While chains are having a hard time staying stocked, one Greensboro family business is not having that problem.

Triad Meat Company has been running in Greensboro for the last 60 years. It is a family-owned business ran by Sally and Darren Stevens.

“I’ve been here 30 of them, and we’ve got a ton of customers who supported us through all of those years and now we have obviously a lot of new faces coming through our door," Sally said.

The business is seeing many new faces because since the coronavirus outbreak, the business has seen an increased demand for fresh meats and produce.

“Obviously we are in an unprecedented time that none of us have ever seen so that being the case I think people are just afraid of what the lockdown is going to be about and what those hours are going to come into and what the supply is going to be," Sally Stevens added.

While supply at most chain stores has been pretty low, the meat company has not had that issue. The owners credit the fact they utilize local and regional suppliers from many North Carolina counties. Long-time customer, Wanda Hilton, has been shopping at Triad Meat Company for six years.

“Food Lion doesn’t have any meat, you can’t find meat anywhere, and the local meat places are the places that have it, and this place has been great. They’ve had meat the whole time, and we come up from Randleman to here to shop," Hilton explained.

The business has been so busy lately, they've needed to limit the amount of people inside to maintain social distancing. Stevens told us, she is blessed to have such a supportive community, and that this is the time to support your local businesses more than ever.