KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Several families at a Kissimmee hotel were kicked out in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maria Velez and Jose Tavares said they were up to date with their payments at Banyan Hotel & MicroSuites, and they were just looking to renew their reservations but were not allowed to do so.

Both work in construction, they said they barely spend any time at the hotel and don’t understand why they would be asked to leave, especially when the county is under a “stay at home” mandate.

They are now having a hard time finding another place to sleep.

“Hopefully this doesn’t happen to you, because right now, we don't have any family here in Florida, we are limited in our cash, so we don’t know at this point where to go … we are stranded,” Velez said.

While the hotel did not want to speak to Spectrum News 13 on camera, the director of operations at Banyan Hotel and MicroSuites said they have only asked tenants who have violated the rules and regulations of the hotel to leave.