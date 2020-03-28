ORLANDO, Fla. -- Local businesses are preparing to use the economic rescue package signed Friday.

The owner of Corona Cigar Company, Jeff Borysiewicz, says he’s been on the phone with banks for days waiting for that stimulus bill to become law.

“The last thing we wanted to do was fire people or lay them off, so we had been waiting to see what was the government going to do to handle it,” he said.

Now he has some direction and clarity. He plans to get financing to maintain his payroll and keep the 125 employees working.

“The alternative was people being laid off and people going on unemployment which was the last thing we wanted to do because what happens if one of our team members goes on unemployment, they’re going to lose their health insurance as well,” Borysiewicz explained.

Online sales are helping supplement brick and mortar business for the Corona Cigar Company. Borysiewicz hopes the stimulus gets implemented and processed quickly because some businesses can’t afford to wait on that money.

“Every day counts at this point so in my opinion the way this thing got delayed you might have 20% more businesses that just couldn’t make that final week,” he said.