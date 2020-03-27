CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With many restaurants closed, the rest on limited service, areas tourist organizations are focusing on locals.

Industries like restaurants, typically relying on visitors, now exist in a world where visiting is discouraged.

“We’re worried that we’re going to have some restaurants that were open when we started this that are not going to be around when we come back,” Visit York County president & CEO Billy Dunlap said.

Visit York County said it will lose roughly $10 million in economic impact just because of canceled sports events through May.

“Once this clears and everybody's ready to travel again, they're going to be looking for places to go so we want to be prepared in doing that,” Dunlap said.

Visit York County and the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority are shifting resources from attracting visitors, to preserving vibrant cities for people to visit.

Both of the organization’s websites have a running list of restaurants that are still open.

“When these events start to come back, we’re going to need them,” Dunlap said. “We’re going to need our partners, we’re going to need our restaurants.”

CRVA is asking people to “Pitch in. Take Out.” and Visit York County wants folks to #VisitYorkCounty.