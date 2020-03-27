STATEWIDE -- Lucky's Market has announced which retailers have bid at auction on the leases at its shuttered Florida stores, giving a window into what the locations will likely become in the coming months.

Lucky's Market says who has bid on its Florida stores and for how much

Publix, Aldi, Dollar General, Winn-Dixie among the winning bidders

Lucky's filed for Chapter 11 after Kroger said it would pull investment

Publix Super Markets bid on leases for former Lucky's stores in Clermont, South Orange Avenue in Orlando, and Ormond Beach. Publix will pay $11.5 million for a total of five stores statewide.

Aldi Inc. successfully bid on former Lucky's locations in the Vineland area of Orange County, Colonial Landing in Orlando, and Sarasota. It will pay $7.8 million for six properties statewide, Lucky's said.

Winn-Dixie parent company Southeastern Grocers will likely take over four leased Lucky's stores statewide, including locations in Gainesville, Melbourne, and Lake Mary, for a purchase price of $2.4 million.

Seabra's Market successfully bid on the former Lucky's location in Hunter's Creek area of Orange County. It bid $1.25 million.

Hitchcock's Market will likely take over a St. Petersburg location after bidding $275,000.

And Dollar General was the winning bidder on Lucky's Orlando distribution center, for a purchase price of $1 million.

The results of the auction are subject to a final sale hearing, which is scheduled for Monday.

Colorado-based Lucky's Market filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in January after major investor Kroger announced plans to divest its stake in the company. Kroger's investment had allowed the trendy natural- and organic-foods grocery to expand nationwide. Lucky's will continue to operate a half-dozen stores in Colorado, Ohio, Michigan, and Missouri.