STATEWIDE -- Lucky's Market has announced which retailers have bid at auction on the leases at its shuttered Florida stores, giving a window into what the locations will likely become in the coming months.
- Lucky's Market says who has bid on its Florida stores and for how much
- Publix, Aldi, Dollar General, Winn-Dixie among the winning bidders
- Lucky's filed for Chapter 11 after Kroger said it would pull investment
- RELATED:
Publix Super Markets bid on leases for former Lucky's stores in Clermont, South Orange Avenue in Orlando, and Ormond Beach. Publix will pay $11.5 million for a total of five stores statewide.
Aldi Inc. successfully bid on former Lucky's locations in the Vineland area of Orange County, Colonial Landing in Orlando, and Sarasota. It will pay $7.8 million for six properties statewide, Lucky's said.
Winn-Dixie parent company Southeastern Grocers will likely take over four leased Lucky's stores statewide, including locations in Gainesville, Melbourne, and Lake Mary, for a purchase price of $2.4 million.
Seabra's Market successfully bid on the former Lucky's location in Hunter's Creek area of Orange County. It bid $1.25 million.
Hitchcock's Market will likely take over a St. Petersburg location after bidding $275,000.
And Dollar General was the winning bidder on Lucky's Orlando distribution center, for a purchase price of $1 million.
The results of the auction are subject to a final sale hearing, which is scheduled for Monday.
Colorado-based Lucky's Market filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in January after major investor Kroger announced plans to divest its stake in the company. Kroger's investment had allowed the trendy natural- and organic-foods grocery to expand nationwide. Lucky's will continue to operate a half-dozen stores in Colorado, Ohio, Michigan, and Missouri.