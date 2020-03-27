WASHINGTON -- After intense debate in the U.S. House, a $2.2 trillion federal coronavirus relief package is heading to the president for approval.

Lawmakers in the House passed the bill just after 1 p.m. Friday.

The measure tosses a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I do think this bill is a good first step, but I know we are already working on bill number four to address COVID-19, so there will be more coming," Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Orlando said.

The House approval came after hours of contentious debate and a delay tactic by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who drew the anger of fellow conservatives and President Donald Trump. Massie took to Twitter to suggest he'd require a quorum of lawmakers — some 216 lawmakers — to be present and voting. But the House managed to proceed with a voice vote.

For Thomas Ward, who owns Pig Floyd’s Urban Barbakoa in the Orlando area, every day that Americans are urged to stay indoors impacts his business.

"Obviously, it’s a cash flow situation, and if the cash isn’t coming in, we are going to have to close and wait it out," Ward said.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, he says he’s lost 50% to 60% of his business and has been forced to close one of his locations.

"We want to try to keep the majority of the staff that we can, we’ve had to cut down," he said.

The $2 trillion stimulus package could potentially help small businesses like Ward’s that have fewer than 500 employees. The bill would allow banks to lend directly to businesses, and those loans would be backed by the Small Business Administration.

Under certain conditions, the loans could be completely forgiven, if companies use the cash to keep their workers employed or if used for basic expenses such as payroll, rent, and utility payments.

The bill also waives some typical SBA loan requirements: Business owners won’t have to provide personal guarantees or use all of their available assets as collateral. There will be no fees, and interest rates are capped at 4 percent.

But Ward is skeptical about the prospect of receiving a loan from a private lender.

"Banks typically are very scared of the restaurant business as a whole. They are high-risk investments. If you go to a bank right now, before this, it was even hard to get money, so imagine now," he said.

Getting the money into the hands of business owners may not be instantaneous after President Donald Trump signs the bill. Some bank branches are closed except for drive-thru service, and social distancing could complicate how quickly paperwork can be completed. The SBA will need to sign off and give final approval, and that could take two weeks.

For small business owners around the country, delays could be the difference between survival or shutting their doors for good.

"I have a time frame of maybe a month. It’s a tough situation to be in and we are obviously trying to make the best of it," Ward said.

After Friday's vote, the House went into recess and is not expected back until 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. The Senate is adjourned until April 20.