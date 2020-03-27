DELAND, Fla. — An Amtrak Auto Train derailed Thursday evening in DeLand, sending 10 cars full of almost 180 vehicles toppling sideways off the tracks.

10 cars carrying 179 vehicles fell off train tracks in DeLand

Amtrak says 1 worker slightly hurt; no passengers injured

Auto Train derailed in DeLand was headed to Virginia

One Amtrak worker was slightly hurt during the derailment, but no passengers were injured, according to Acting Division Chief Bill Medlin of Volusia County Fire Rescue , which responded with multiple units.

ICYMI: A northbound @Amtrak Auto Train derailed early Thursday evening in DeLand, sending 10 train cars carrying almost 180 vehicles off the tracks: https://t.co/HKuHZiJEsG (📸: Sky 13 🚁) pic.twitter.com/qU1jzfsHWO — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) March 27, 2020

At about 5:30 p.m., cars in the northbound Auto Train "lost contact with the tracks," an Amtrak spokesperson said, near West Beresford Avenue and Alexander Drive.

Ten train cars carrying 179 vehicles overturned and fell sideways off the tracks.

The worker with the injury was taken to a DeLand hospital to get checked out. The train was headed to Lorton, Virginia. Amtrak didn't say how many passengers were aboard the train or how long they were delayed.

The Federal Railway Administration will investigate the cause of the derailment, Amtrak said.