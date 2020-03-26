ORLANDO, Fla. – Distressed workers who are freaking out right now will have a place to go on International Drive to pick up essentials.

Relief center set up for International Drive workers

Workers will be able to pick up food, supplies and sundries

The coronavirus has hit Orlando's hospitality industry hard

Having to pay for basic toiletries and food is either impossible or causing incredible anxiety.

COVID-19 has taken a massive toll on the I-Drive hospitality industry. Folks living paycheck-to-paycheck are seeing their income disappear. By the end of this week, the organizer of The Relief Center plans to open its doors to workers needing food, supplies, and sundries.

The government has promised monetary assistance, but there's no telling just yet how soon those checks – and for how much - will arrive.

The Relief Center is depending on hotels, restaurants, food distributors, and the general public to donate toiletries, supplies and whatever they can in this time of crisis.

Organizers plan to bring out entertainment acts throughout the day.

Donations can be dropped off daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 6362 International Drive. We'll let you know when it's stocked enough for struggling hospitality workers to visit and collect their items.