An estimated 3 million workers across the country are expected to have filed unemployment claims last week as the coronavirus crisis caused many businesses to shut or alter their service.

While the restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 are shutting down many businesses, there are other businesses across the state, and country, that are ramping up hiring as their demand rises.

The National Retail Federation launched an online resource for retail employees to learn about job openings across the country, in the event their current positions have been impacted by the pandemic.

Here is a partial list of businesses hiring in and around North Carolina:

NATIONWIDE

Ace Hardware

Albertsons

Aldi

Amazon

Costco

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Domino's

FedEx

Firehouse Subs

GE Healthcare

IKEA North America

Instacart

Jet's Pizza

Kroger

Lowe's

Outschool (Available jobs include (for U.S. citizens) : remote teacher - online classes for ages 3-18)

Papa Johns

PepsiCo

Pilot Company

Pizza Hut

Safeway

Sam's Club

SAS Retail

7-Eleven

Shipt

Speedway

Sprout's Farmers Market

Target

Total Wine

Tractor Supply Company

Trader Joe's

TTEC (U.S. - except for CA, HI, IL or NY)

U.S. Census

UPS

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

Zoom

NORTH CAROLINA

Harris Teeter (DC, MD, VA, GA, SC, DE, FL, NC)

Metrolina Greenhouses (NC, SC)

Publix (FL,GA, AL, SC, TN, NC)

Sheetz (MD, NC, VA, WV, PA, OH)

Southeastern Grocers (FL, AL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC)

Wegmans (MD, NC, VA, NY, PA, NJ, MA)

OTHER REGIONS

BJ's Wholesale Club (Mid-Atlantic Region)

Lidl (East Coast)