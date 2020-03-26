An estimated 3 million workers across the country are expected to have filed unemployment claims last week as the coronavirus crisis caused many businesses to shut or alter their service.
While the restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 are shutting down many businesses, there are other businesses across the state, and country, that are ramping up hiring as their demand rises.
The National Retail Federation launched an online resource for retail employees to learn about job openings across the country, in the event their current positions have been impacted by the pandemic.
Here is a partial list of businesses hiring in and around North Carolina:
NATIONWIDE
Outschool (Available jobs include (for U.S. citizens) : remote teacher - online classes for ages 3-18)
TTEC (U.S. - except for CA, HI, IL or NY)
NORTH CAROLINA
Harris Teeter (DC, MD, VA, GA, SC, DE, FL, NC)
Metrolina Greenhouses (NC, SC)
Publix (FL,GA, AL, SC, TN, NC)
Sheetz (MD, NC, VA, WV, PA, OH)
Southeastern Grocers (FL, AL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC)
Wegmans (MD, NC, VA, NY, PA, NJ, MA)
OTHER REGIONS
BJ's Wholesale Club (Mid-Atlantic Region)
Lidl (East Coast)