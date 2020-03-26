SANFORD, Fla. — It has been a volatile month for the stock market, and it's tough to predict how the market will react or even rebound during the coronavirus pandemic .

Businessman says gold, silver markets can be helpful in economic uncertainty

You can bring your gold, silver to reputable dealer, get cash/check immediately

However, the gold and silver market can potentially help during this uncertain time.

At an ATM in downtown Sanford, Mariano Peńa is a bit stressed.

“I need money,” the cabinet installer says as he types in his PIN.

He doesn’t own a credit card, is cash-dependent, and he’s already maxed out his withdrawal limit for the day.

“Now I need the money and all the banks (are) closed," Peña said. "Some locations are open, but you never know which one it is.”

Ken Dittmann has been dealing in gold and silver for more than 35 years. He explained how metals can be worth more than their weight in a time of financial uncertainty.

“Not necessarily as an investment, but as a hedge," said Dittmann, owner of Ken's Coins in Sanford. "You can’t pull your money out of the stock market or property in 24 hours, but you can bring your gold and silver to any reputable dealer and get cash or a check immediately.

While Dittmann isn’t suggesting people run out and sell their metals, he says knowing what type of gold and silver can be traded is key. Gold and silver bars or coins can be traded quickly. Items that can be melted, like silver flatware sets or jewelry you may have at home, cannot.

Gold and silver, unlike a stock, according to Dittmann, has been a form of currency since the times of ancient Egypt and the Roman Empire.

“You can always equate everything that you own to a certain value of silver and gold," Dittmann said. "It has always been a great commodity.”

He also said, "It’s always good to have a little cash in the bank, and a little something set aside.”

According to Dittmann, the metal market is currently a buyer’s market for gold and silver, and he hopes the price of each will increase soon.