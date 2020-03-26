KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Florida health regulators want to shut down a Kissimmee assisted-living facility after an elderly smoker caught on fire in January and died.

State proposes $30K fine, closure

Attorney defends assisted living facility

Florida: Residents are endangered

The Agency for Health Care Administration also is proposing a $30,000 fine for owners of Greenleaf Assisted Living, 509 W. Verona St.

Ethel Schell, an 88-year-old smoker suffering from chronic-obstructive pulmonary disease, puffed in her room while using a portable oxygen-concentrating device that exploded, engulfing her in flames January 25, reports say.

She suffered burns over 60 percent of her body and died at Orlando Regional Medical Center the next day.

Kona Properties, a Tampa-based limited liability, operates as Greenleaf Assisted Living and filed paperwork Monday to fight the proposed fines and the state’s goal of revoking its assisted-living facility license.

The dispute will be assigned to an administrative law judge for resolution.

Shaddrick A. Haston, an attorney for the owners, recently filed paperwork in the case, disputing state allegations that Greenleaf’s staffers were not trained to respond to emergencies.

Greenleaf “contends that although staff are trained, it is impossible to know how staff will perform under a true emergency,” Haston said in the petition.

Greenleaf’s owners, Haston wrote, have always provided “adequate care and support for all residents” and maintained the facility “within the minimum requirements of Florida law.”

After Schell’s death, health regulators inspected the 75-bed facility, interviewed residents and employees, and reviewed security video showing the woman burning in her wheelchair.

A staffer splashed the burning woman with water as the victim attempted to pat out flames. No one could explain to investigators why they didn’t grab a fire extinguisher.

The Agency for Health Care Administration issued a moratorium February 6 to prevent new residents from moving into the facility without the agency’s permission.

AHCA’s 15-page moratorium order called the facility “a threat to the health, safety, or welfare” of residents, “which requires an immediate moratorium on admissions …”

Investigators continued to examine the facility.

The agency filed a 35-page complaint on Friday calling for the ALF’s closure and providing new details about the fatal fire and Greenleaf’s alleged bungled response.

A detective who reviewed closed-circuit video of the fire noted that the staff and residents were "bottlenecked" trying to get out of the facility, the complaint said.

“The detective believed that the staff lacked training and did not know what to do in the event of a fire,” the state said.

The report said, among other things, said Greenleaf staffers:

Didn’t use fire extinguisher to put out the fire

Left Schell alone while getting pitchers of water to put out her flames

Did not evacuate all the residents in the building

Did not follow their emergency training

Endangered the facility's residents

Greenleaf’s attorney, meanwhile, said staffers were trained and escorted residents out of the two-story building during the emergency.

“The Respondent contends that the use of all fire extinguishers is not always appropriate for use on humans,” Haston’s petition said.

He is challenging the state’s position that it can revoke its license “based on the alleged failure to have a system in place to monitor smokers.”

Residents interviewed by state regulators after Schell’s death said many knew she frequently smoked in her room while using oxygen. Orange County Medical Examiner's Office said Schell died from burns to her face, torso, and extremities. Her death was ruled an accident. At one point during their investigation, health regulators said 59 people lived at the assisted-living facility. Of those, 29 smoked, including two who use oxygen.