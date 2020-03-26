CHICOPEE - Many local businesses have had to adjust because of concerns of COVID-19, like Lids Live Well, for example, in Chicopee.

Owner Lidya Early says although business hasn't been as busy as it usually is, they are still finding ways to give back to the community.

“We have definitely seen a decline in business,” said Early.

Lids Live Well -- a nutrition and fitness club -- is open for carry-out and curbside pick up and although times are tough, they appreciate all the support they are getting as a small business.

"It just builds upon what is going on. Right now is a time of uncertainty. Everyone is worried. We have no clue as to what is going to happen tomorrow,” said Early.

It’s why their staff decided they wanted to give back to workers on the front lines of the pandemic. “Including health workers, police department, fire department and any other essential workers, really providing services for us so we can be safe,” Early said.

They have been dropping off their products to those still working to show their appreciation.



"They brought in some nutrition shakes and healthy drinks for our department,” said Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk. “They were a big hit and everyone really enjoyed them, especially with everything going on right now."

Something both police and businesses owners agree on is how the city has come together during this time.

"Chicopee is a unique community,” Wilk said. “Everyone bonds together when there is a crisis and it really makes us feel good."

"Being able to stick together and work together just builds unity,” said Early.

Like many other businesses, they have also adjusted their hours. They are only open from 7 AM to 2 PM and are no longer open in the evening, but that is only temporary.