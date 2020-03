WORCESTER - A Worcester auto repair shop is stepping up to help out workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Auto Repair on West Boylston St. is offering free oil changes and other services to first responders, doctors, nurses and all hospital personnel in the Worcester area.

The repair shop is providing pick-up and drop-off services and promising to completely sanitize each vehicle they service.

They're even handing out rolls of toilet paper to folks in need.