"My message is to be patient. Try to be patient, these are difficult times for everybody," says Lenore Sealy.

Sealy's job is helping people work. Even as millions of New Yorkers are stuck at home, the CNY Works Director said there is never an excuse to be stagnant, especially with her team available to help.

"They can connect with our folks," Sealy said. "The people that are talking to job seekers in New York state, [they] are working remotely and that's what they're there for."

Lenore's team is offering skill training, resource awareness and even resume critiques, all being done online or over the phone. She said now more than ever is the time to start the path to more success.

"This is a great time to start looking into [jobs]. Always wanted to be a nurse?" Sealy asks. "If you're not there yet, one could look at what kinds of opportunities, what pay is available."

Maybe it's not the time to look ahead. There are positions that need to be filled right now.

"Go in and look at job opportunities that exist online. There are some employers that are hiring even at this time."

The Department of Labor sent a list of industries that are in need of capable workers right now:

Healthcare

Janitorial/Cleaning

Retail Food

Construction

Manufacturing

The Labor Department is also encouraging people to take advantage of opportunities for skilled trade work, making for more long term solutions through the state apprenticeship program.