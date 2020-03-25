COCOA, Fla. -- For 28 years, John Sheppard has spent six days a week behind the wheel of a truck.

Because food is in high demand right now, truck drivers like him are working in overdrive to restock empty shelves.

But after delivering food for others, drivers are finding it hard to get food for themselves. That's because many of the restaurants they normally rely on for food outside of regular business hours, such as fast-food chains, have become drive-thru only -- too large for a big rig to fit.

“Coronavirus has taken it all away, but we still have the deli, but that closes at 9," Sheppard says. "We truck 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

With restaurant dining rooms closed, they're left to walk up to a drive-thru. But drivers say they're often turned away. That's because they are not in a vehicle, Sheppard says.

“I've waited over and over for the drive-thrus to be empty and coast to coast will tell you no,” he says.

"We understand and empathize with all those who are having to make adjustments in light of the pandemic and national state of emergency, and are particularly appreciative of the nation’s truck drivers who are a vital part of our supply chain," Wendy's tells us via a statement. "We are continuing to explore options to continue to make Wendy’s food available to as many of our loyal customers as possible during this difficult time, but of course we must continue to focus on safety and security at our restaurants as a top priority."

McDonald's says it's assigning a designated door for truckers to pick up orders.

"Due to local regulations and unprecedented business conditions, the majority of our locations are limited to Drive-Thru, Take Out and McDelivery. We realize that you can’t bring your rig through the Drive-Thru and for safety reasons, we cannot accept walk up orders at the Drive-Thru window. Use McDonald’s Mobile Order & Pay app, Select Curbside Service and walk to the designated curbside door."