Devastating news for hundreds of workers at the Rescue Mission, who have been told they are being laid off, effective Sunday.

Thrifty shopper stores had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spectrum News was told the stores provide 60% of the rescue mission's revenue.

About 285 employees are being laid off, which includes workers at the donation center. Just over 100 others remain on the job for programs in the shelter, adult home, and food service center.

A spokesperson says they hope this tough decision will help the Rescue Mission survive the economic impact of the coronavirus. Their intention is to rehire all of the laid off employees once stores are up and running again.

If you'd like to donate to the Rescue Mission, visit their website.