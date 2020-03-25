MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Virtual learning is becoming the norm in this crisis, and for one Brevard County private school, the kids are attending class from home.

Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy in Melbourne got out a week ahead of public schools.

For 8th grade English teacher Amie Pershnick teaching reading and writing is her passion.

So finding the words to describe how she's now teaching is natural.

"It feels, hopefully, like they are in the classroom with me," Pershnick says. "They are not physically here with us, they are here virtually with us."

Pershnick and the 80 other preschool through 12th grade teachers at Holy Trinity​ are on day two of virtual teaching. Her 85 students are home, while she is exchanging emails, recording videos and screen-casting with students.

Pershnick's goal is to make it as personal as she can.

"Teachers are also communicating with each other, sharing ideas," she says.

It took all of Spring Break to make sure everyone knew and had access to the technology.

And students were told to empty their lockers and take everything home.

"I knew they had the dedicate they could translate the classroom to online," says Dr. Katherine Cobb, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy President. "And they proved me right."

And being online is getting creative.

There's an art show, Zoom conference calls, TikTok, and live streaming of chapel services.

The students' days line up just like they would in person.

"Our school calendar will remain basically the same," Dr. Cobb says.

No one knows how long this crisis will last.

But for Pershnick, one thing 'is' known.

"I miss them," Pershnick says. "I love being in the classroom, so I miss them a lot."

School leaders say it's a vulnerable time for students, they may have anxiety, miss their friends and teachers.

Counselors are continuing to work with them online.