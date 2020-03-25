ORMOND BEACH, Fla. -- With face masks in short supply worldwide, an Ormond Beach business is stepping up to meet that need.

FitUSA Manufacturing has switched from making sports apparel to making face masks.

They designed a hand sewn reusable three layer mask that has a proprietary fabric in the middle. While it is not FDA approved just yet, Halifax Health performed a droplet test on it and say it passed.

“So we know now with our mask if you are coughed on or moisture hits you in your face it's not going to pass through the mask,” said Troy Olson, the owner of FitUSA Manufacturing.

Now, the business is swamped with orders from hospitals and emergency responders across the country.

In Volusia County, Sheriff Mike Chitwood ordered 600 of the reusable masks for his staff. FitUSA has already made thousands of these masks and plans to ramp up production. They plan on hiring more employees in the coming days.

Olson says Congressman Michael Waltz took these masks to the FDA— who is reviewing them today for emergency use authorization. They are also working on making gowns for medical staff— those are still being prototyped.

They are also filling orders for private citizens who want face masks of their own on its website. ​