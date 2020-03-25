ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has signed a “Stay-at-Home” mandate for the entire county, urging people to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as cases continue to grow.

During a Tuesday evening news conference, Orange County leaders announced 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county — the youngest person is 20, the oldest is 87.

With the concern growing, leaders don't want you to leave your home unless it's absolutely necessary.

Orange County leaders signed the countywide "stay-at-home mandate" Tuesday evening.

The executive order goes into effect Thursday March 26th at 11 p.m. and lasts two weeks through April 9 at 11 p.m.

"The order means the entire county will be asked to stay at home as much as possible, with exceptions to businesses that are deemed as essential,” Demings said at the news conference.

Orange County leaders have identified essential businesses, which includes.

Healthcare providers

Grocery stores

Gas stations

Banks

Daycares

Media services

Hardware/home improvement stores

To read the full list of what's considered an essential business, read the executive order here .

County leaders say you can still do certain things while social distancing.

"It's still fine to go buy groceries, to get take out, to walk your dog, to exercise, to pick up your medicine to visit your doctor, or to get supplies so you can work from home.”

Businesses considered non-essential are ordered to temporarily close. ​If you break the rules, the order states you can be fined up to $500 and/or face jail time.

"(We) do not intend to use this stay-at-home order as a mechanism to make more arrests,” said Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Orange County leaders say this wasn't an easy decision, but it's what's best to help stop the spread of coronavirus.