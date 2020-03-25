WORCESTER - A Worcester medical marijuana shop opened its doors on Tuesday in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resinate's CEO Peter Decaro said he never imagined opening during a time like this, but they're taking the proper precautions for patient safety.

Decaro said their large facility and parking areas will help the deliver the highest level of patient safety possible.

Under Governor Baker's emergency orders, medical marijuana dispensaries are listed as an essential business and can stay open.

"When we considered our store size, we felt that if patients need relief and need to find a safe place to go, we believe this may be among the safest. We have the ability to separate bud tenders and maintain social distancing, we have the ability to separate patients with relative ease," Decaro said.

Resinate does plan on selling recreational use marijuana in the future, but right now, they're offering only medical marijuana services.

Under the Governor's mandate, adult-use dispensaries must have closed as of 12 PM on Tuesday until at least April 7.