WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Krispy Kreme is making sure healthcare workers will have something sweet to look forward to at the begininning or end of their shift as they care for patients among a pandemic.

The North Carolina-based chain says it is providing free dozens of its famous Original Glazed Doughnuts every Monday to healthcare workers starting March 30, which is also National Doctors’ Day. The deal will last through May 11, which falls on National Nurses Week. Whether they are heading in or heading home, they can go through the drive-thru window and show their badge to get the desserts.

To spread more smiles while several areas are on lockdown, the chain says starting on March 28, doughnut lovers can “buy one, give one,” every Saturday for Be Sweet Saturdays. Customers can add a free dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts to every order that includes at least one full-price dozen of doughnuts. One doughnut will have a smiley face that can be “securely sealed and bagged individually, along with instructions for contactless drop-off, including social distancing and safety guidelines,​” a release says.

Store hours have also been adjusted to to comply with government guidelines, but delivery is also still an option.