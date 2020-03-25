LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- Many gym clubs are suspending membership dues during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gyms pause membership fees

Members can't use the gyms because of coronavirus closures

Spectrum News 13 checked out some of the more popular clubs in Central Florida to see what they're doing.

Planet Fitness is freezing membership dues until further notice, and no fees will be charged at this time. At Fitness CF, it's offering to suspend membership dues starting April 1, until further notice.

Contract attorneys say this is an unprecedented time.

“It's been more than a 100 years since we've had a situation like this, where we've had a pandemic. You know the regulations really haven't accounted for it,” said Carl Barry, a civil business attorney.

Attorneys who specialize in contract law say you can also apply for a refund from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs.

It usually takes about a month to get an answer.​