CANTON, Ohio —"This project’s vitally important to the city. I mean, it’s our keynote project for downtown development, and it’s also part of one of our biggest projects for what was passed sometime ago, Issue 13, for our economic development downtown,” said Don Angus, director of planning for the city of Canton.

Located in the heart of Canton

Will be the home of a celebration in September for pro football's 100th anniversary

Space will include a stage, social garden, cafe and green space

With a price tag of more than $12 million, the project is being completed in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The city's plannng director, Don Angus, shared pictures of what the finished product will look like, with a stage, social garden, cafe and green space.

Angus says Governor Mike DeWine allowing construction to continue is important for getting the job done before the September celebration.

“Moving forward, and making sure that our construction's not impacted or closed, or shut down for any duration of time, we can maintain our schedule and meet our deadline,” Angus said.



Angus says workers for the contractor, Dunlop and Johnston, are following the governor’s safety guidelines, such as social distancing.



The project is scheduled to be finished in August of 2020.