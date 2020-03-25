It’s been a week since bars and restaurants started operating under new state mandates due to the coronavirus. Many are continuing to struggle, especially those who have just opened their doors.



“We had been living down in the city and always dreamed of owning our own business,” said Kasey Kenny, the vice president of Saisonnier.



She and her husband Patrick turned that dream into a reality back in June when they opened the establishment in Kinderhook.



“Saisonnier is basically like a high end beer bar,” said Patrick Kenny, the president of the business.



For the last nine months, they’ve offered customers 10 draft lines. The beers range from pilsners and lagers to sours and IPAs.



“We also do beers to go and a little bit of a shop format,” Patrick Kenny said.



But over the last week, that’s basically been the only service the pair has been able to provide customers. It’s one of the many restaurants and bars statewide forced to shut down dine-in services to help limit the spread of COVID-19.



“We’ve kind of revamped our food menu to see what works in terms of take out,” Kasey Kenny said. “We’re offering curbside pickup, which people have been taking advantage of.”



While they’ve adapted to this new reality, like many businesses, they’re also struggling. All but one of their employees have been let go. They’ve also seen about a 70% drop in business.



“But that being said, our regulars in our community are still coming out supporting us. Buying gift cards, doing take out, doing the beer and wine to go,” Kasey Kenny said.



The pair is hoping that support continues. The Kenny’s say their new model is sustainable, at least for now, during this pandemic.



“We’re incredibly appreciative of the support from people really going out of their way to help us keep our lights on,” Patrick Kenny said.