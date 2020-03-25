ORLANDO, Fla. -- A rocket is scheduled to lift off Thursday afternoon from Florida's Space Coast on the first national security mission for the U.S. Space Force.

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is carrying the sixth and final Advanced Extremely High Frequency series of communications satellites for the military.

The launch window opens at 2:57 p.m. from Pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Public parks along the Space Coast that are popular launch viewing areas are closed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. However, you can watch the launch live on Spectrum News.