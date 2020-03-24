THE VILLAGES, Fla. -- A 71-year-old bicyclist from The Villages died Tuesday after crashing into a tractor with a front-end loader in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Janice Lynn Card of The Villages died

FHP: Bicyclist ignored stop sign

Crash happened at intersection

Janice Lynn Card was rushed to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where she died, a preliminary crash report from FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins said.

The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. at Morse Boulevard and Martinez Drive, the report said.

Jon Phillip Brunson, 49, of Summerfield was moving a 2020 Kubota tractor with front loader south on Morse Boulevard, approaching Martinez Drive.

“A bicyclist was traveling westbound on Martinez Drive,” the report said. The tractor turned left and continued into the intersection

“The bicyclist failed to stop for a posted stop sign, entered the intersection and the path of” the tractor,” the report added. “As a result, the front loader of (the tractor) struck the bicyclist.”