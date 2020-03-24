It’s something many don’t think about. The folks who keep the supply chain moving not just during the Coronavirus outbreak, but any time.



Workers at Rochester-based Economy Products and Solutions are working long hours to supply crews who clean medical facilities, food processing plants and other essential businesses. Their work, is also essential.



“There was no question, said Denise Wesley, CEO. “Our employees asked, are we essential? When you think about cleaning chemicals, toilet paper and packaging, yeah, we’re absolutely critical.”



The East Main Street business dates back to the 1930’s and currently employs 31 people.



Economy officials say they’re almost fully stocked on most supplies, minus masks, hand sanitizers and a few other items which are universally hard to come by these days.



“Our customers have been understanding too,” said Brian Hanley, company president. “If they need five cases of something and we say we can only give you three today and the other two when we get them, they understand.”