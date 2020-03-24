WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — As families around Central Florida hunker down inside homes, social distancing has become the norm in helping prevent the spread of coronavirus.

One Central Florida photographer is working to bring families together while documenting this unusual period of time, joining in a national movement called ‘The Front Steps Project.” It's giving families something to look forward to after social distancing inside homes.

“Yeah, we’re (very) restless. All of us are a little crazy at this point. You know, between not being able to go anywhere and not knowing when we’re going to get to go somewhere, it’s driving everyone a little nuts,” said Dawn Field, a Winter Garden resident.

Photographer Crystal Ryan’s seen a number of her photoshoots pushed back or canceled as coronavirus continues to spread. With extra time and her camera in-hand, she’s joining in “The Front Steps Project,” taking free family photos from 10 feet away.

“I like making people happy, and it’s a way I can do that right now without being right next to someone, being in contact still, keeping that social distancing,” Ryan said.

Already, she's getting dozens of responses from interested families.

“There’s a lot of people that have messaged me and said, you know I want to do it and my three neighbors next to me want to do it. So I’m going in lines of houses and things like that which is blowing my mind as well, it’s amazing,” Ryan said.

“I just happened to see it on Facebook and I’m like you know, I don’t have any pictures of me and the kids that are recent and good, so why not? Sounds fun, we’re kind of sitting around the house anyways,” Field said. "I'm really excited to see the photos!"

In a time where so many are being encouraged to stay apart, these photos providing a safe way to bring the community here together.

“It’s just a quick thing to remember being quarantined,” Ryan said. ​