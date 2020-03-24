SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s a mission to help feed the thousands of school kids in Seminole County when school is out.

For the past four years, Michelle Wilson, her husband, Eric, and many other volunteers have fed thousands of Seminole County kids. When students aren’t in session, they’re not getting school meals and many depend them. That’s where Michelle and her nonprofit Hearts, Hands and Hope come in. They feed thousands of students during school breaks.

With kids out of school for weeks because of the coronavirus, the Hearts, Hands and Hope volunteers are working even harder. The district is now feeding the students, but Hearts, Hands and Hope is helping to feed the kids who might not be able to get to the food locations. These volunteers take the food directly to the families.