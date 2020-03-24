ORLANDO, Fla. — Coronavirus is impacting Florida’s workforce including the immigrant community, like Camelia Rodriguez and her family.

Rodriguez lives in Central Florida. She is here on a work visa and works at a nursery.

She said she would work seven days a week to help provide for her family, including her daughter and her 12-year-old son, who is disabled.

Rodriguez is a single mother raising

two children, one a college student and the youngest is disabled. She said she would work seven hours a day to provide her disabled son,12, the necessities and care he needs.​ @MyNews13 #News13Covid19 pic.twitter.com/8MQ4YYBrqf — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) March 24, 2020

Rodriguez said with the cut in hours, it’s become difficult financially. She said she is concerned what will happen if she were to get fired because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said she doesn’t know if she would be allowed to stay in the country and find another job or if she would need to return to Mexico.

Normally, spring is the peak season for plant nurseries.

Spectrum News reached out to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office to find out what will happen to immigrants in the country on work visas. We’re waiting to hear back and will update the story when we do. ​