NATIONWIDE – Tuesday, businesses are trying out a solution as several have had to alter operations because of COVID-19 concerns.

Restaurants around the country are teaming up to get Americans to eat out. They have dubbed today Great American Takeout Day."

A coalition of restaurants are calling on everyone in the nation to order out. Some are even offering deals and free delivery. The coalition includes companies like Panera Bread, Jason's Deli and Veggie Grill.

The industry estimates up to 7 million people will lose their jobs in the next three months because of the pandemic.