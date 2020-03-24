ORLANDO, Fla. -- While the coronavirus pandemic has caused many businesses to close and layoff workers, some companies are actually hiring thousands of new employees to meet a surge in demand.

Companies such as Walmart, Publix, Amazon and others have all said they are in need of new workers now.

So if you, or someone you know, is in need of a job, here are some of the place that are hiring.

7-ELEVEN

The convenience store chain expects to hire 20,000 new employees. Some of the roles will support mobile orders made in 7-Eleven's 7Now app. To apply, vist 7-Eleven's career's page.

AMAZON

Amazon is hiring 100,000 new workers in full-time and part-time roles. The jobs are in the company's fulfillment centers and delivery network. To apply, visit amazon.com/jobsnow.

CVS

CVS is looking to fill 50,000 part-time and full-time roles "immediately." Roles include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals. For more information, visit jobs.cvshealth.com.

DOLLAR GENERAL

Dollar General plans to hire 50,000 new employees by the end of April. While many of the new jobs will be temporary, some of the jobs are expected to become permanent, the company said. To apply, click here.

DOMINO'S PIZZA

With many restaurants closed, many people are resorting to delivery and take-out. Domino's is looking for delivery drivers, pizza makers, managers and customer service representatives to help meet demand. To apply visit jobs.dominos.com.

PAPA JOHN'S

Another major pizza chain is hiring. Papa John's said it plans to hire 20,00 new employees. The company said it's even making the hiring process simpler. To see what positions are available, visit jobs.papajohns.com.

PIZZA HUT

Pizza Hut is hiring more than 30,000 new employees nationwide. The move comes as the company also rolls out a contactless delivery option for customers. To apply visit jobs.pizzahut.com.

PUBLIX

The Florida-based grocery store chain plans to hire thousands of new employees by the end of this month. The jobs would be in its stores and distribution centers. Publix is encouraging people who recently lost their jobs to apply. For more information, visit publix.jobs.

WALMART

Retail giant Walmart has announced it's looking to hire 150,000 new workers through May to meet demand. The jobs are temporary, but the company said many will become permanent. For more information and to apply, visit careers.walmart.com.