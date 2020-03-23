LAKE MARY, Fla. — While students across the state are finding ways to keep busy, one middle-schooler in Seminole County found a way to use his time for good.

Tryston Crawford lives in a Lake Mary neighborhood and decided to set up a trading post. It started with him and his mother going through their house to search spare items. They then set up a table and poster at the end of their driveway for neighbors to either take what they may need or donate items as well.

For this 8th grader he’s just glad he can be helping people who may be going through a tough time right now.

“A lot of people have been amazed by the good we have done," Tryston Crawford said from his driveway. "They have also seen that a lot of people out there aren’t trying to team together or help each other.”

Tryston sets up his table in the morning around 9 a.m. and leaves it out until sunset. He checks on his table throughout the day to see what people are leaving behind, and to see how well his table is stocked.